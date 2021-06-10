Milo Ventimiglia to Reunite With Gilmore Girls Boss for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Where Amy Sherman-Palladino leads, it appears Milo Ventimiglia will follow.
On Thursday, June 10, it was revealed that the This Is Us star is joining the season four cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This news is particularly exciting for a myriad of reasons. For starters, Milo's addition to the Mrs. Maisel cast means we get to see more of him outside of the NBC drama, which is ending after its upcoming sixth season.
Another reason we're excited? Milo will once more be working with his former Gilmore Girls boss. Although Amazon Prime Video confirmed the casting by retweeting stories regarding the news, they didn't release any details about Milo's character. Regardless, we still have a lot to look forward to.
The showrunner previously teased bringing Milo onboard back in 2018, as she said in a Variety interview, "Don't think it has not been discussed! It's got to be the right part. It can't be just a cameo. It's got to have some meat to it. And it's also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen."
As E! News readers well know, Amy created The WB dramedy and later revived the series for Netflix. In fact, this isn't the first time that Amy has tapped a Gilmore Girls alum to join Mrs. Maisel.
Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein appeared on Gilmore Girls as Drella, the Independence Inn's harpist, and Miss Celine, Emily Gilmore's go-to stylist. The Amazon Prime Series has also included Gilmore Girls' Liza Weil (a.k.a. Paris Gellar), Brian Tarantina (a.k.a. Bootsy) and Emily Bergl (a.k.a. Francie Jarvis).
Season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel followed Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) as they "discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling," the streaming service shared on their website, "and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget."
So, it will be interesting to see what's next for Midge and Susie...and how Milo fits in.
The first three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.