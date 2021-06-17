All the Records Broken By the Fast & Furious Films

Watch : "F9" Trailer: "Fast & Furious 9" Hits Theaters June 25

Taking a victory lap!

The Fast & Furious franchise has broken various blockbuster records since its debut in 2001. With eight films, multiple spin-offs and a cast that calls each other family, it's clear why the latest installment F9 is already poised to be the biggest film yet. In fact, it already has made history upon its international box office release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's talk numbers: Yes, there are probably hundreds of car flips, badass chases and iconic one liners as Vin Diesel warns against living life a quarter mile at a time as Dominic Toretto onscreen. But the Fast & Furious series has shattered box office records in lightning speed. Diesel boasted in 2018 that Fate of the Furious was "the fastest movie in history to hit a billion dollars," according to Indiewire. Fate of the Furious reportedly marginally overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens to garner the title.

So what other records has the franchise sped past? Buckle up, it's quite a ride!