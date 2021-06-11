Nelson Cragg's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Picture Perfect

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you looking for direction on what to get dad for Father's Day? Well, you're in luck!
Emmy Award-nominated cinematographer and director Nelson Cragg is here to lend his expertise. You may know Nelson from his work on Amazon's Them or Netflix's Ratched and a bunch of other iconic shows, but did you know he's also a pro at giving gifts?
"My best advice for picking Father's Day gifts would be to think about something that will create a special memory," the executive producer revealed to E!. "Maybe it's a simple camera that will help capture magical moments of the family. And most guys love gadgets and gear!"
In addition to flying all over the world to help create buzzworthy shows, he also uses his platform to shine a light on AAPI issues and speak about diversity in the film industry. But his greatest role is being a dad!
"My favorite part of father's day in spending time with my family in Los Angeles, but my work as a director often takes me out of town," Nelson explained. "So these are some of the things that help me capture memories of my son, and also a few things that I can't leave home without!"
Scroll below to check out Nelson's must-haves that make incredible Father's Day gifts!
Chuck Taylor All Star
"Film and TV sets are always casual, and these Chuck Taylors are my favorite go-to shoes. They look good with almost anything."
Peak Design Everyday Backpack
"This camera/travel backpack lets me carry all my camera gear in one amazing, easy to access bag. I take this bag with me everywhere!"
Onyx Bead Bracelet with Silver Indian Logo Toggle Clasp
"I love King Baby Studios' designs for tasteful men's jewelry. I have a couple of their bracelets and love the style."
Original Wayfarer Classic
"I love a classic sunglass look, and these Rayban wayfarers always travel with me. When I an outside on film sets I need sunglasses and these always get the job done."
QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II
"Because I travel so much for film and TV work, I use these Bose noise canceling headphones every time I fly. I love them."
Canon EOS RP Full Frame Mirrorless Vlogging Portable Digital Camera
"I always want to take stunning pictures of my son and this mirrorless Canon EOS RP camera never lets me down."
Roadster Watch Roll
"I like to bring a couple of my favorite watches with me when I travel for film work, so I use this to safely transport them all over the world."
