Nelson Cragg's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Picture Perfect

Are you looking for direction on what to get dad for Father's Day? Well, you're in luck!

Emmy Award-nominated cinematographer and director Nelson Cragg is here to lend his expertise. You may know Nelson from his work on Amazon's Them or Netflix's Ratched and a bunch of other iconic shows, but did you know he's also a pro at giving gifts?

"My best advice for picking Father's Day gifts would be to think about something that will create a special memory," the executive producer revealed to E!. "Maybe it's a simple camera that will help capture magical moments of the family. And most guys love gadgets and gear!"