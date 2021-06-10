Hair Products to Protect Your Tresses This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For a lot of us, the summer season means a lot more time outdoors. While time in the sun can be fun, it's important to make sure we take care of ourselves. Of course, it's vital to apply sunblock to our skin, but what about our hair? Yes, you need to protect your tresses from the sun as well. In the summer, our hair and scalp can suffer from UV damage, frizz, dry ends, greasy roots, faded color, and other issues that are specific to the season. Swimming in pools and oceans in addition to sweating in the sun can really throw your hair for a loop.

We all have some summer hair struggles, but don't worry because we've found some game-changing solutions. Check out our go-to products, get your Shop Girl Summer on, and click "add to cart."