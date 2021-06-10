Prince Edward Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Rift

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received words of empathy from his uncle Prince Edward amid backlash over their decision to leave their posts as senior royals and the tension that decision, and subsequent interviews have caused.

Noting the criticism they've drawn from sharing their fairly explosive story with Oprah Winfrey, Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, told CNN, "It's very sad. We've all been there before. We've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives and we've all dealt with it in very different ways. We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."

On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's late mother Princess Diana. The infant is the first of the monarch's 11 great-grandchildren to be born outside the United Kingdom.

In the interview, released on Thursday, June 10, Edward also offered his congratulations over Lili's birth. "Fantastic news about the baby. That's great. I hope they'll be very happy with that and it's just- families are families, aren't they really?" he said, laughing.