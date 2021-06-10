KardashiansCMT AwardsKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Photo From Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are sparking romance rumors. Earlier this week, the paparazzi snapped a photo of the rapper and the model vacationing in France.

Watch: Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

They're the photos that have the internet buzzing.

Earlier this week, Kanye West and Irina Shayk were photographed on vacation in Provence, France. An eyewitness told E! News the rapper, who turned 44 on June 8, and the model, 35, spent three nights at the luxury hotel Villa La Coste. 

"They spent a lot of time at their hotel walking through the vineyards and enjoying the property," the observer shared. "They also took walks around town where they looked at art and architecture. Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing up for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

The onlooker said Kanye and Irina flew out of France on June 9, and they were spotted landing in New Jersey on their way back to New York later that day.

"They have been seeing each other for several weeks," a source said. "Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her."

The Grammy winner and the model have known each other for more than a decade. Irina walked in his 2012 Paris Fashion Week show and was featured in Kanye's 2010 music, making a cameo in his "Power" video and being mentioned in a "Christian Dior Denim Flow" lyric. However, a source told E! News they reconnected this spring. 

"Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the fashion industry," an insider close to the "Jesus Walks" artist added. "They were connected through their mutual friend group and Ricardo Tisci. Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in NYC. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off."

BACKGRID

Although, the source noted "it's very casual" and that the celebrities "have only been in touch for about a month."

"Kanye has expressed he doesn't want anything serious," the insider continued, "but likes Irina's vibe."

Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, with who she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea, but they broke up in 2019 after about four years of dating. As for Kanye, he's currently in the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who filed to officially split in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.  

Watch: Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

So, how does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feel about the romance rumors involving Kanye and Irina? "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk, and she doesn't mind at all," a source told E! News. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates." 

As a separate insider put it, "Irina and Kim don't know each other, so it's a non-factor for Kim. She doesn't mind if Kanye is dating." 

