The Uniquely Special Way Prince Philip Is Being Honored on His 100th Birthday

While he's no longer with his loved ones physically, Prince Philip's legacy continues to live on.
Having died on April 9, the late Duke of Edinburgh passed away two months short of what would have been his 100th birthday. To commemorate the precious occasion, it was revealed in a June 10 Instagram post that the Royal Horticultural Society gifted patron Queen Elizabeth II a Duke of Edinburgh rose, named in Philip's honor, last week. Making matters more touching, the rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, so it will remain nearby for the queen.
But that's not all. A donation will also be made to his Award Living Legacy Fund for every Duke of Edinburgh rose sold.
"Today, we're taking a moment to acknowledge what would have been our Founder and Patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday," the charity said on Instagram. "The Duke was committed and passionate about the DofE and leaves an incredible legacy, empowering young people with the confidence, skills and resilience to make a real difference to themselves and the world around. Thank you, your Royal Highness."
Of course, his mourning family members also did not let the day pass without celebrating Philip's life. As a tweet from his son Prince Charles read, "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday."
However, as royal fans have learned, Philip wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea of possibly reaching this day. Following news of his death, a piece published by The Telegraph in 2019 resurfaced, in which writer Gyles Brandreth recalled Philip telling him he had "no desire whatsoever" to live to 100.
"I can't imagine anything worse," the Duke of Edinburgh said during a 2000 interview, according to Brandreth. "Bits of me are falling off already."