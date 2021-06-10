Shane Dawson Hints at YouTube Return After Past Controversies

Watch : Shane Dawson Apologizes for Blackface & Racist Comments

Is Shane Dawson returning to YouTube?

The 32-year-old content creator hinted at the possibility in his first Instagram post in six months.

"Dads left the house," he wrote on June 9 alongside a photo of himself on vacation with Ryland Adams. "Ps. I know I haven't posted a video in a long time and I promise it's not because I don't want to. I'm just trying to stay in a good mindset and be happy. I promise I'm not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating. Just been re-evaluating my life the last year and figuring out what I want to do with it. Life is short and I'm grateful for every second of it. Hope you guys are doing well! I miss you! :,)"

It's been almost a year since Dawson last shared a video to YouTube. The hiatus began after he received backlash for his past behavior, which included wearing blackface, saying the N-word and portraying characters who perpetuated stereotypes.