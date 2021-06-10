Taylor Swift's Mom Deserves "The Best Day" After This Big 2021 CMT Awards Win

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

The entire Swift family has a reason to celebrate today.

During the 2021 CMT Music Awards on June 9, Taylor Swift discovered that she won Best Family Feature thanks to her song and music video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)."

Released in April, the lyric video included a sentimental montage of home movies and some never-before-seen family photos. In fact, one video centered on Taylor and her mom Andrea Swift as they cuddled in bed, decorated a gingerbread house, savored ice cream and watched fireworks.

"I LOVE YOU MOM," Taylor wrote on Twitter after learning she was the big winner.

Not to be outdone, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift also make appearances in the montage. But if you ask the Swifties, Andrea always steals the show.

"I didn't know if you knew so I'm taking this chance to say," Taylor sings in the track. "That I had the best day with you today."