Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Ideas Will Make Dad Feel Seen & Heard

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Father's Day is around the corner! Besides showering your dad with lots of love on the big day, show your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that he can use on a daily basis. But if you're stuck on what to surprise your daddio with, Michael Strahan has some pretty great ideas!
"When giving a gift for Father's Day make it practical and something simple," the GMA host explained. "It doesn't have to be elaborate or expensive, but if it is we won't complain. Hahaha. We are just happy to be thought of!"
And Michael's favorite part about Father's Day, you ask?
"The best part of celebrating Father's Day is just reflecting on being a father and how proud I am to have that responsibility," the former football pro revealed to E!. "The love for and from your kids is everyday so I look at Father's Day as a day for me to think about how lucky I am to be their father!"
For Michael's Father's Day gift guide, scroll below!
MSX by Michael Strahan Short Sleeve Polo
"This polo was designed to be worn for any occasion. It is part of the MSX "workleisure" collection that focused on versatile, performance fabrics at a great price. The polo is perfect for dad because it can take him from the golf course, to the office or to brunch with loved ones while looking and feeling his best."
2021 Apple TV HD (32GB, 5th Generation)
"The Apple TV is the perfect streaming solution for dads who love watching movies and shows with their family. It is an easy and reliable product to bring the family together."
Theragun PRO
"The Theragun will give you access to a professional-level massage at the palm of your hands after a long day at work or post workout."
Starbucks Gift Card
"For a dad who loves coffee, you can never go wrong with a Starbucks gift card."
Fizzness
"The perfect gift for a dad who needs a boost of energy whether going to the gym or going to work. The combination of anti-oxidants, adaptogens and natural ingredients deliver a daily dose of energy + beauty."
Titleist Pro V Golf Balls with Dad's Initials
"Personalized golf balls with your dad's initials will make him smile on any golf course."
Subscription to Robb Report
"A subscription to Robb Report makes an amazing gift for any dad who enjoys the finer things in life from luxury automobiles to interior design and style."
Breakfast in Bed
"Homemade breakfast from your family is the best way to wake up on Father's Day. Nothing makes you feel more special than this heartfelt and simple gesture."
