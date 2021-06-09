Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74, his rep confirms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of cardiac complications on Thursday, June 3 while surrounded by his wife and children, including Blake Lively and actress Robyn Lively.

Fans will recognize Ernie from his role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Blake starred in the 2005 and 2008 movies as girl next door Bridget, while Ernie played her single father.

Additionally, he portrayed Longstreet B. Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, a motel clerk in Turner & Hooch and the father of Maddie in Disney's Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Since then, the actor has booked guest roles in shows such as The West Wing, Saving Grace and Ghost Whisperer.

According to Us Weekly, Ernie underwent a retrograde heart procedure in 2013, which gave him a new lease on life. At the time, he said, "I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years.'"