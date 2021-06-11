See What the Cast of Degrassi Is Up to Now

Watch : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

Whatever it takes, we know we can always use a good update on the cast of Degrassi.

Co-creators Linda Schuyler and Stephen Stohn and a bunch of the iconic series' stars—including Stefan Brogren, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Jake Epstein, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt—are set to virtually reunite at the ATX Festival on Friday, June 11. Like the show used to say, it's about to get real, hun.

It's hard to believe, but Degrassi: The Next Generation premiered nearly 20 years ago and ran for 14 drama-filled seasons, with the spinoff launching the careers of Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes-Beech and a rapper you may have heard of named Drake. Of course, to fans of the Canadian teen show, he'll always be Jimmy Brooks.

So, what better way to pass the time until the ultimate Degrassi Community School reunion than by catching up with some of the original stars?