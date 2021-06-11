All the U.K. Comedies Just as Good as Fleabag

Watch : Lisa Kudrow & Mae Martin Talk "Feel Good" Ending Exclusive

Nothing beats quality TV. Which is why, two years later, we're still thinking about the perfection that was season two of Fleabag.

As E! News readers well know, star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took her dry-witted tragicomedy to the next level by creating hilarious and heartbreaking storylines for her characters. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the blessing that was the hot priest (Andrew Scott).

In the years following the apparent last season of Fleabag, we've searched high and low for comedy that would fill this TV void. And, thankfully, we now feel confident enough to share our list of U.K. comedies that rival Fleabag.

Most recently, we were blown away by Netflix's dramedy, Feel Good. Starring Mae Martin, who also co-created the series, and Charlotte Ritchie, Feel Good unpacks a modern romance while taking a closer look at addiction, gender identity and sexual identity. Season two, which arrived on the streaming service last week, impressively integrated moments of comedy as it navigated a sensitive storyline about trauma and sexual abuse.