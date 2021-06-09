Kanye & Irina KardashiansCeleb CouplesShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Men of Sex and the City Are Back: See Who's Officially Returning for the Revival

On Wednesday, June 9, HBO Max confirmed the addition of four Sex and the City alums for the upcoming revival, titled And Just Like That....

By Alyssa Ray Jun 09, 2021 9:21 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisHBO
Watch: "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

The Sex and the City revival is rounding out its cast.

On Wednesday, June 9, HBO Max announced that four SATC alums are returning for the revival series, titled And Just Like That. In the recent announcement, the streaming service revealed that the series is welcoming back some of the men important to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). For starters, as he previously teased on E! News' Daily PopDavid Eigenberg will reprise his role of Steve Brady, Miranda's husband and the father of her son.

And Steve isn't the only husband returning as Evan Handler will reprise the role of Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's husband and the father of her two daughters. But we can't say we're entirely surprised by the addition of David and Evan to the cast. Why?

Well, this casting update comes less than a month after it was revealed that Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot. So, we couldn't help but wonder at the time about the other men.

photos
Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos

Still, it's not just the SATC husbands we can expect in And Just Like That...! Alongside the confirmation that David and Evan are returning, it was confirmed that Mario Cantone and Willie Garson will reprise their roles as couple Anthony Marentino and Stanford Blatch.

This news is worth celebrating over a round of cosmos!

For those who may've missed it, the upcoming HBO Max original "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the streaming service.

Getty Images

Intrigued? Catch everything we know about the SATC reboot by scrolling through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Trip to France

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

For more Sex and the City news, click here.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Trip to France

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

4

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Son Connor Debuts New Look in Rare Selfie

5

Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She’s Married to Robbie Arnett