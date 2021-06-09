Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Canceled at NBC

Watch : Jane Levy Wants to Have a Beer With Catherine O'Hara

If you could hear our heart song right now, you'd be hearing the saddest song in the world.

Either that, or the angriest song in the world, because NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. There were talks of moving the show to Peacock, The Hollywood Reporter says those talks have ended, and Zoey won't be singing her songs for NBCUniversal any longer.

The good news is that Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere.

"In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," they said in a statement to THR.

Zoey's ended season two with a heck of a twist, right after Zoey (Jane Levy) finally told Max (Skylar Astin) how she really feels. After two seasons of Zoey hearing everyone's heart songs, she finally sang a heart song that only Max could hear. Creator Austin Winsberg couldn't say whether Zoey and Max now both have powers or if only Max has them now, but he said that there would certainly be both "complications" and "great romantic comedy" that come from Max having them either way.