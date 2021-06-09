Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Canceled at NBC

Kanye & Irina KardashiansCeleb CouplesShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but the show might not be totally dead yet.

If you could hear our heart song right now, you'd be hearing the saddest song in the world. 

Either that, or the angriest song in the world, because NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. There were talks of moving the show to Peacock, The Hollywood Reporter says those talks have ended, and Zoey won't be singing her songs for NBCUniversal any longer. 

The good news is that Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

"In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," they said in a statement to THR.

Zoey's ended season two with a heck of a twist, right after Zoey (Jane Levy) finally told Max (Skylar Astin) how she really feels. After two seasons of Zoey hearing everyone's heart songs, she finally sang a heart song that only Max could hear. Creator Austin Winsberg couldn't say whether Zoey and Max now both have powers or if only Max has them now, but he said that there would certainly be both "complications" and "great romantic comedy" that come from Max having them either way.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

While that ending set up a season three that we would certainly like to see, it's not the worst way for the show to go out unexpectedly. If it has to be the end, there are many worse ways it could have gone. We learned that the late Mitch (Peter Gallagher) was now a part of the universe, and the universe was essentially responsible for giving Zoey her powers, and now for Max having powers, too. 

"Mitch infers that maybe he has something to do with everything that's going on with her, and maybe that the universe is doing all of this for a reason. And the last thing she says before Max gets the power, is she talks about the universe. And then she sings him a song," Winsberg told E! News. "So, certainly from my perspective, part of him getting the power now is so that he could get an insight into Zoey, and that for once there can actually be real equality in their relationship." 

Zoey and everyone else in her life seem happy for once, so having to say goodbye after a finale like that wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. However, we absolutely do not want to say goodbye after a finale like that, so somebody better pick this show up ASAP. 

On Twitter, Winsberg said he's keeping hope alive. "Right now I refuse to believe the show is dead," he wrote, with a plea asking fans to use the hashtag #saveZoeysPlaylist. "There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible." 

