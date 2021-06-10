Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke & Crystal Kung Minkoff's RHOBH Feud Won't End Any Time Soon

Watch : Kyle Richard's Reveals She Never Wanted to Do Reality TV

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's feud is far from over.

Things between these two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been tense (to say the least) since season 11 premiered just a few weeks ago. And last night on the June 9 episode, the Bravo stars' tiff got even worse as Crystal called Sutton "creepy and weird" for entering her Lake Tahoe bedroom while she was naked (awkward!).

Now, RHOBH O.G. and friend of both Kyle Richards is sharing her own insight into why her two co-stars just can't seem to get along.

"I think initially Sutton was going through something and was oversensitive and emotional. I think that that initial conversation, she didn't give Crystal the opportunity to express herself and share her feelings and that kind of set the tone," Kyle told E! News exclusively, referencing the incident when Sutton shut Crystal down for trying to share her feelings about racial stereotypes as an Asian American (Sutton later issued a public apology).