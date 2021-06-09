Jennifer Lawrence Is All Smiles While Out With Cooke Maroney in New Orleans

Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney in the Big Easy.
On Monday, June 7, the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 36-year-old art gallery director were photographed walking together in New Orleans, where they had lunch at The Joint, a local barbecue restaurant, and visited the New Orleans Museum of Art. Jennifer was all smiles and wore a mustard yellow collared maxi dress and flat brown sandals. Her hubby was dressed in a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, dark pants and tan Nikes sneakers, and at one point, carried her purse for her.
Jennifer and Cooke, who married in 2019, were also spotted together three weeks ago in New York City.
The actress is in New Orleans to reshoot scenes for the movie Red, White, and Water, which is about a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. Jennifer, one of the film's producers, has been spotted on the set a couple of times over the past week.
Production on the movie, which also stars The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley, began two years ago. Red, White, and Water is set for release in 2022.
In February, Jennifer was photographed in Boston filming another movie, Adam McKay's star-studded comedy disaster flick Don't Look Up, with co-star Timothée Chalamet. That month, production on the film was halted for a day after the actress was involved in an stunt accident on set. A source close to Jennifer told E! News at the time that Jennifer was hit in the eye by shattered glass and was going to be OK.
Don't Look Up depicts two junior astronomers who try to warn about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. In addition to Jennifer and Timothée, the comedy also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Gina Gershon, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Jonah Hill. The movie is set to be released on Netflix later this year.