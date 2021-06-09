Stranger Things Adds 4 New Faces to Hawkins High School For Season 4

The wait for Stranger Things season four continues as the cast continues to grow.
Netflix just announced that four new faces have been added to the upcoming season, including the star of another beloved series from the streaming site. Based on the descriptions of the new characters, it sounds like Hawkins High School will be a major part of the season, which hopefully means that the Byers family and Eleven will be back in town soon after they took off in the season three finale.
Amybeth McNulty, who starred as Anne in Anne With an E, plays Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of the beloved heroes. Myles Truitt plays Patrick, a basketball star at Hawkins who has friends, talent and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.
Grace Van Dien plays another popular student named Chrissy, who is the lead cheerleader at Hawkins, but beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.
Finally, Regina Ting Chen plays Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most. (Is it just us, or does the "especially" part of that character description give you the creeps?)
Stranger Things previously announced eight other new cast members in November, including Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.
Wlashicha and Djuricko will likely appear in Hopper's (David Harbour) storyline in Russia, while Bower plays an orderly at the psychiatric hospital where Englund's character is imprisoned. Augustus plays the no-nonsense Lt. Colonel Sullivan.
Dye plays the handsome, rich athlete Jason Carver, while Quinn is the president of the D&D club at Hawkins High. Franco will play Argyle, Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) best friend.
Not too much is known about the fourth season, other than the fact that Hopper is alive and imprisoned in Russia.
"[Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other," series creators Ross and Matt Duffer said in a statement in February 2020. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."
A more recent teaser hinted that we might be getting more origin story for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and another offered what might be clues in the form of tiny bits of security footage from the Hawkins National Laboratory.
Season four is now in production.