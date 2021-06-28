Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Epic Performance at the 2021 BET Awards

Watch : Cardi B's Rise to Fame: "E! True Hollywood Story" Recap

Oh, baby!

On Sunday, June 27, the biggest and brightest stars dressed to the nines for the 2021 BET Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Returning to its live format following its virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities made sure to put on a show.

Along with the razzle-dazzle the red carpet had to offer, the show has proven to be just as swoon-worthy. For one, this year's event includes the most performances ever in BET Awards history. But, of course, there's one moment that has people buzzing.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B announced she's pregnant and expecting her second child with Offset. "#2," the rapper simply captioned her post.

Minutes later, she performed with Migos and debuted her growing baby bump on stage at the 2021 BET Awards. The Bronx native lit up the stage in a diamond-studded bodysuit that featured peek-a-boo material and an extreme cut-out that was strategically placed in the center of her outfit to highlight her stomach.