Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She Wants to Get Married Again in Honest KUWTK Preview

Watch : Will Khloe Kardashian Spend the Holidays in Boston With Tristan?

Looking to the future.

In this clip from tonight's June 10 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discuss their next steps, especially with the holidays fast approaching. This conversation comes about after the Good American mogul reflects on what she wants out of her future.

"I hope I have a sibling for True," Khloe informs the camera. "But also, I don't feel incomplete if I don't."

As for her romantic life? The mother of one expresses a desire to be married again. "I think," she adds. "But I also don't think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union."

Later on, Khloe FaceTimes with Tristan to discuss a potential trip to Boston, where the sports star plays for the Celtics. Clearly, Tristan wants Khloe and their daughter to join him on the East Coast as he hypes up the new city.

"It's good," he shares. "I mean, the weather's been great, everyone's been welcoming. It makes me happy."