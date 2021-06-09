Kanye & Irina KardashiansCeleb CouplesShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett Drop Out of 2021 CMT Music Awards

Country singers Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett both recently announced on social media that they will no longer be able to perform at this year's CMT Music Awards due to personal reasons.

By Kisha Forde Jun 09, 2021 4:31 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesCMT AwardsMaren Morris
Watch: 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

It looks like there will be two less popular tunes heard on one of country music's biggest nights.
 
Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett have both recently announced they will no longer be performing at this year's CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9. The two popular country singers each took to social media to announce their decisions, which were attributed to various personal reasons.
 
"Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday," Maren wrote in a June 8 post shared to her Instagram Story. "I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!"
 
The 31-year-old singer tied with fellow country star Miranda Lambert for the most nominations of the night, with each musician garnering four nods. Coincidentally, the two are also both nominated for Video of the Year.
 
As far as Gabby's announcement, the 21-year-old singer shared a shot of her performance last year with the caption, "Still thinking back to last year's CMT Music Awards performance and my very first award win [heart emoji]. Such a special moment that I will never forget."

photos
Maren Morris' Best Looks

"I'm really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won't be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards!" she continued. "I'll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see y'all on the road this summer :)."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Trip to France

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Backstreet Boy He Couldn't Stand

The "I Hope" singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her single, "The Good Ones."

Both artists have since been replaced with other performers, according to Billboard. Singer Ingrid Andress will replace Maren's spot on stage with JP Saxe and Lindsey Ell will take Gabby's place to perform alongside Lady A and Carly Pearce.
 
The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the ceremony on various channels including MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Trip to France

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Backstreet Boy He Couldn't Stand

4

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Get "Cozy" During Outing With His Mom

5

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Son Connor Debuts New Look in Rare Selfie