Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett Drop Out of 2021 CMT Music Awards

It looks like there will be two less popular tunes heard on one of country music's biggest nights.
Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett have both recently announced they will no longer be performing at this year's CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9. The two popular country singers each took to social media to announce their decisions, which were attributed to various personal reasons.
"Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday," Maren wrote in a June 8 post shared to her Instagram Story. "I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!"
The 31-year-old singer tied with fellow country star Miranda Lambert for the most nominations of the night, with each musician garnering four nods. Coincidentally, the two are also both nominated for Video of the Year.
As far as Gabby's announcement, the 21-year-old singer shared a shot of her performance last year with the caption, "Still thinking back to last year's CMT Music Awards performance and my very first award win [heart emoji]. Such a special moment that I will never forget."
"I'm really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won't be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards!" she continued. "I'll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see y'all on the road this summer :)."
The "I Hope" singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her single, "The Good Ones."
Both artists have since been replaced with other performers, according to Billboard. Singer Ingrid Andress will replace Maren's spot on stage with JP Saxe and Lindsey Ell will take Gabby's place to perform alongside Lady A and Carly Pearce.
The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the ceremony on various channels including MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.