Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Get "Cozy" During Night Out With His Mom

It looks everything is still coming up roses for Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.
The Bachelor Nation couple recently proved their rapidly budding romance is continuing to grow during a night out with the 29-year-old star's mom, Patty James. The proud mama shared two photos from their seemingly cozy June 8 outing on Instagram. In the first pic, both Patty and Rachael are all smiles while Matt opted for a silly face with his full beard on display. Matt's mom captioned the post, "Can't get a decent pic with these two," complete with pink heart emojis.
In the second pic, Rachael and Matt struck a pose together, which Patty captioned, "Cozy at the Canes," in reference to the hockey game the trio attended.
Given their recent outings together, it's clear that Rachael and Matt's relationship is going strong. Just last month, Matt and his best friend Tyler Cameron took their girlfriends, Rachael and Camila Kendra, away for a romantic couples' vacation in the Hamptons.
"Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day," a source close to Matt previously told E! News. "They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit."
Not only have the two reportedly been making plans to visit each other consistently, but they are also kicking things up a notch by discussing the idea of moving in together, the source also revealed.
"They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city," the insider shared. "So, it would work out well."
The two, who met and fell in love on The Bachelor, recently rekindled their romance after Matt first called off the relationship once racially insensitive photos of his girlfriend, taken in 2018, resurfaced on Instagram. The sighting also comes just one day after host Chris Harrison, who faced his own controversy after defending Rachael's actions in a February interview, permanently exited the ABC franchise after temporarily stepping down following his comments.
Neither Matt nor Rachael have publicly commented on Harrison's exit.