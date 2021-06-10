Jana Kramer Opens Up About Dating After Mike Caussin Divorce

Looks like Jana Kramer's hot girl summer is just beginning. Far from giving up on love, the One Tree Hill alum confirmed she's officially back on the market!
Just over a month after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin amidst allegations of infidelity, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer is moving on. "I'm happy. I'm still single, but I'm entertaining things," Jana exclusively confirmed while guest-hosting E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday, June 10.
And the singer behind hopeful tracks like "I Won't Give Up" and "I Got the Boy" is confident her forever man is still out there. "I love love," she gushed to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."
The mother of two admitted to being upfront about her personal journey with any possible new flames: "I have that work that I have to do and continue to do," Jana explained. "We all have to work on ourselves."
Though she has a few non-negotiables when it comes to any future romances.
"The next person I'm with I don't want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone or I'm scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater," she revealed. "I won't have to feel like that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though."
It'll be a tough habit to break, she admitted, but she wants to start with a fresh slate. "I have to not put my ex on the faces of the people that I'm wanting to [date]," Jana summed up.
