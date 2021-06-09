Katie Holmes Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. One Month After Split

Watch : Katie Holmes' Adorable 15th Birthday Tribute to Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes doesn't want to wait for her life to be over before she supports ex Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum took to Instagram on the evening of Tuesday, June 8 to share a congratulatory message just before his short film was set to debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She also included a carousel of stills from the film, Almost a Year, which counts Katie as a producer, while Emilio, 33, is among the cast members.

"ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival," she wrote, adding hearts and prayer-hands emojis. "I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca [website]."

Katie continued, "Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker." She added a number of emojis, including a champagne bottle.