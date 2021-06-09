Armie Hammer Enters Treatment Program for “Drug, Alcohol and Sex Issues”

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Armie Hammer is seeking professional help for a number of personal issues, according to multiple sources who spoke to Vanity Fair.

The Social Network actor has left the Cayman Islands, where he has stayed for much of quarantine, to check into a facility to treat his "drug, alcohol and sex issues," three anonymous sources told the outlet.

He reportedly arrived at the Grand Cayman airport on Saturday, May 29, to leave for the first time since he was accused of rape in March, an allegation he denies.

Hammer entered the treatment facility on Monday, May 31, and has been a patient for about a week, two sources told Vanity Fair, adding he has the support of his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and his family.

Hammer and Chambers publicly announced their divorce last summer. A source close to Chambers later told E! News that, a couple years ago, the actor confessed to cheating on her more than once. He wanted to make their marriage work, and they started going to couples therapy, the source added.