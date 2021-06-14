Bachelor Nation's Matt James Reveals His Fitness Must-Haves for Summer

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
On your mark, get set, sweat!
It's about to be a summer to remember for Matt James as he continues to train for the upcoming New York City marathon. And while The Bachelor star will make plenty of time for fun, he won't let anything come between his fitness goals.
"After everything that happened this past year, we should all be very conscious about what we are putting in our bodies and how we are taking care of ourselves and our loved ones," Matt exclusively shared with E! News while partnering with Vita Coco Pressed. "As we reenter into a world of more normalcy, it's important to put our minds and bodies first so that we are all bringing the best version of ourselves into the world. When you feel good, you can do good."
Whether you're following Matt's lead and waking up at 5 a.m. for morning runs or simply enjoying walks in the sunshine, the Bachelor Nation member shared his must-have fitness products. From his favorite shoes to his beloved headphones, accept his picks below.
Hoka Clifton 8
"The most comfortable long-distance running shoe!" Matt shared with E! News. "I plan on using this shoe for the NYC Marathon and have been running in them for the past five years."
Vita Coco Pressed
"Hydration is key. I put Vita Coco Pressed in all of my morning smoothies after I workout!" Matt revealed. "I swear this is the only reason I am not sore after even the most grueling workouts. After spending the summer in Jupiter and going on 30 mile bike rides, there was no comparable beverage that would quench my thirst."
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0
"Hoodies are my year-round staple, in and out of the gym," Matt shared. "You'll find me in a hoodie and short shorts when I'm working out and a hoodie and jeans when I go out. This hoodie is a personal favorite that goes with everything."
Ithaca Hummus
"One of my favorite healthy snacks on the run and an absolute necessity for any charcuterie board!" Matt explained. "A personal favorite is the buffalo ranch flavor."
Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro
"These in-ear wireless headphones are ideal for workouts where you're moving around a lot," Matt explained. "I especially love the nine-hour battery life. If I am listening to music on my morning run, it is J.Cole. If it is a podcast, I am listening to Bill Simmons or 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor."
Peloton
Yes, Matt is a proud member of the Peloton family. As he told E! News, "We all need a little morning motivation from the great Alex Toussaint sometimes!!"
Theragun
"This tool is a lifesaver for sore muscles," Matt praised. "It's been a staple in my pre-marathon regimen in between long runs and hard workouts."
