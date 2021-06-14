KardashiansGossip GirlKanye & Irina Celeb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

John Legend Shares His Fashionable Father's Day Gift Picks Under $100

iThe Voice coach John Legend teamed up with Sperry just in time for Father's Day and shared the shoes he can't stop wearing while in dad mode.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 14, 2021 11:00 AMTags
John LegendLife/StyleShoppingFather's DayCelebritiesShop With E!Daily DealsShop Father's DayCelebrity Shopping
E-Commerce, John Legend for SperryMike Rosenthal

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to fashion, John Legend is the king of looking good.

Whether he's coaching contestants on The Voice, hanging out at home with his children or enjoying date night with Chrissy Teigen, the Grammy winner has a habit of looking stylish and comfortable. 

Perhaps it's only fitting, then, that the "All Of Me" singer decided to collaborate with Sperry once again for Father's Day and share a few of his favorite shoes. Whether the dad in your life is looking for a classic boat shoe or hoping for a fresh pair of sneakers, John has a recommendation for you. Plus, many of his picks are affordable and checking in at less than $100. 

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite footwear from John's Father's Day gift guide with Sperry. 

Men's Authentic Original Tassel Loafer

Does your dad need a new pair of shoes for date night? John has just the suggestion. "The elevated details make these a great choice for special occasions and are my preferred pair when I'm looking to dress things up a bit," he explained. 

$95
Sperry

Men's Authentic Original 2-Eye Color Sole Boat Shoe

This nubuck boat shoe stays classic up-top but gets a pop of color below deck from a contrast-color rubber outsole. As John explained, it's "perfect for when I want to add a pop of color to an outfit." 

$95
Sperry

Men's Striper II CVO Sneaker

Does your dad play it simple yet stylish when it comes to fashion? No worries, John has your back! These sneakers will last the next decade (and then some) with their classic design and comfortable feel. 

$60
Sperry

Men's Authentic Original 2-Eye Tumbled Leather Nubuck Boat Shoe

Nobody does boat shoes quite like Sperry. Their new spin on the Authentic Original Sperry boat shoe has retained all the key features, but freshened its look with a mixed material upper made from soft nubuck and rich, tumbled leather. 

$95
Sperry

Men's Soletide Sneaker

Relax and kick back with this retro sneaker inspired by 90s sportswear. Sold in a multitude of colors including white, grey and navy, these shoes are perfect for the busy dad on the go who wants to look his best. 

$70
Sperry

