The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: Relive Two Decades of Epic Fashion

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Epic Hair Transformation

The American royals.

It's hard to argue that the Kardashian-Jenner family are not the most famous faces (and bodies and Instagram accounts) on a worldwide scale. The stars behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians have bared it all on reality TV—and the red carpet. 

From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala gowns to Kendall Jenner's runway-ready ensembles, the sisters know how to rock just about anything. Khloe Kardashian even made her signature hip-hugging jeans into their own empire by co-founding Good American in 2016. Kim K. brought her barely there undergarments to market with SKIMS and Kourtney Kardashian gives style tips on lifestyle website Poosh

And who can forget Kylie Jenner's plump pout that revolutionized the beauty industry and catapulted her to billionaire status? Take a strut down memory lane with the Kardashian-Jenner stars' best looks over the years. After 20 seasons of KUWTK, their fashion choices are basically a time capsule in itself! 

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Keep scrolling to see all the memorable red carpet moments over the years ahead of tomorrow's KUWTK series finale on E!. 

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2002)
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2008)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Ryan Born/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian (2008)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2008)
AP/Dan Steinberg
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
John Shearer/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
