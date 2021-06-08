How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduced Baby Lili Diana to Queen Elizabeth

Thanks to modern technology, Queen Elizabeth II has already met Lilibet "Lili" Diana.
According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the monarch to their newborn daughter over a video call following her birth on Saturday, June 4. People's source said the couple, who relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif. last year, "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."
The introduction took place shortly after the pair returned to their home in the neighborhood of Montecito, Calif., People reported.
Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only one delighted to meet Lili. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told E! News their son Archie Harrison "is very happy to have a little sister."
People shared Meghan and Harry "prepared Archie" for becoming a big brother by talking about Lili's impending arrival "a lot" prior to the big day. That being said, Archie is only 2 years old and "is too little to understand" all the changes happening around him.
The insider told the outlet Archie may not comprehend all that's going on, but he's "big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too." They shared, "He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer."
Meanwhile, Prince Charles called Lili's arrival "happy news" during an engagement at the Mini Cooper Factory in Oxford, England on Tuesday, June 8. The Prince of Wales told the workers at the Mini Cooper factory that he's excited for more green energy vehicles, especially after "recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, previously said in a statement, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."
Lili is named after the Queen, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family. Additionally, her middle name Diana honors Harry's mother the late Princess Diana.