Russell Wilson Shares His Game-Winning Father's Day Gift Ideas for Active Dads

If you're searching for the ultimate gift for the father figure in your life, Russell Wilson has you covered!
From stylish fits to tech must-haves, the Good Man Brand co-founder knows how to score major points when it comes to gift giving.
"Comfort, versatility and impact – give gifts that fit through all moments in a father's day and gifts that make a positive impact for people and our planet," the football pro explained to E!. "All of our products at Good Man Brand and Human Nation give a 3% donation of product sale to the Why Not You Foundation. You can feel good giving these gifts knowing that a percentage of the proceeds are going to a foundation that empowers tomorrow's leaders."
In addition to creating lifestyle brands with meaningful missions and balancing a successful NFL career, Russell is also a dad to three beautiful children, which makes Father's Day even more special.
"My favorite part about celebrating Father's Day is spending time with my three children and focusing on all that we have accomplished as a family," Russell shared. "My kids are my biggest fans and supporters and I would not be who I am today without them."
For Russell's game-winning Father's Day gift guide, scroll below!
Good Man Brand Victory Slim Fit Notch Neck T-Shirt
"This tee is the ultimate shirt. It's easy to just throw on and go. The knit t-shirt is made from premium cotton with smart design details and versatile neutral hues. This is the perfect shirt for a dad to throw on before a client call or going to cheer on his little ones at a football game."
Human Nation Gender Neutral Movement Jogger
"This jogger is made from super soft brushed fleece with an unparalleled fit that can take fathers throughout their day in comfort."
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
"I never go anywhere without a good pair of Bose headphones. They block out all outside noises so when I'm training I can use these to avoid distractions. They're also great for doing calls or meetings because of their built-in mic!"
Good Man Brand Tulum Trunk
"These jogger-style shorts have a tailored look that is great for guys of all ages. With a blend of soft cotton and spandex, the short offers a four-way-stretch and shape recovery in all a dad active pursuits from a day on the course to picking up the kids."
Good Man Brand Edge Mono Lo Top Sneaker
"These fine leather sneakers turn an outfit into a fashionable outfit from head to toe. I always have a pair of Good Man Brand sneakers with me on the road as they go with everything."
Human Nation Mindset Short
"Get your dad in your zone in these classic brushed fleece shorts made from soft organic cotton. Relaxed baggy fit, side pockets, lower rise for a comfortable look."
