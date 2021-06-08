Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters for the First Time in 6 Years

Watch : Mama June Reveals the Only Thing She Wouldn't Do on Camera

June "Mama June" Shannon is taking one giant step forward with her family.

Over the weekend, the WE tv realty star was able to reunite with all four of her daughters including Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 26, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 24, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.

In a photo obtained by E! News, Mama June was all smiles as she posed alongside her daughters at Pumpkin's Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower in Gordon, Georgia. Pumpkin is expecting a baby boy with husband Joshua Efrid this summer.

While the afternoon gathering may look like a casual event, loyal fans may be surprised to see Chickadee in attendance. In fact, the last time everyone was together as a family was six long years ago.

For several years, Chickadee has been estranged from her mom and has avoided appearing on the family's reality shows. At the same time, Mama June has continued to work on repairing her relationships after a battle with addiction.