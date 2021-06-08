Kanye West Unveils His First Yeezy Piece with Gap: Shop It Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kanye West's YEEZY Gap line has landed!

The highly-anticipated drop features a bold blue-hued jacket made of recycled nylon, retailing for $200. The "Round Jacket" marks the first collaborative item of Kanye's 10-year partnership with the fashion retailer. And whether you love this jacket like Kanye loves Kanye or are skeptical of the puffy, zipperless construction, we're calling it now that the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket will be the jacket to rep next fall.

Luckily, the jacket is still available for pre-sale in sizes M-XL. Scroll below to shop!