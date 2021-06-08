Khloe Kardashian Celebrates "Brother for Life" Kanye West Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems

Welp, at least Khloe Kardashian is still keeping up with Kanye West.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on June 8 to share a throwback photo of her, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye on a beach vacation in honor of his 44th birthday. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" KoKo captioned the image. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Even Kris Jenner joined the day's festivities, posting a shot of her and her former son-in-law with the caption "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest."

As for Kim, she commented on Khloe's birthday post with a balloon emoji. And although she's stayed tight-lipped about their divorce—she officially filed in February after months of deliberations—the mom of four shared rare insight into how she's coping during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim said. "I feel like a f--king failure and it's, like, a third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can't even think about that. Like, I want to be happy."