Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Photo of Travis Barker’s Blood

Watch : Is Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker's Biggest Fan?

Travis Barker's heart isn't the only red item that Kourtney Kardashian is interested in getting from her other half.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared proof that her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer has become stronger than ever by posting a photo of a vial of his blood to her Instagram Story. The mom of three to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—reshared Travis' original snapshot of his own vial on June 7 with a simple black heart emoji.



Although the post of admiration raised quite a few eyebrows, fans who have been following the couple's steamy romance since January may not be too caught off guard by the Poosh founder's latest display of affection. After all, the snap comes just days after the couple were recently photographed not being able to keep their hands off each other during their latest outing.