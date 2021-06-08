All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 1 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Bachelorette is finally back, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Katie Thurston, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments. And, of course, it means that Katie will find love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands out that final rose.
In the meantime, we are going to take note of the most memorable looks every single week, try to track them down, and search for some alternatives to suit every budget. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we're all about the fashions.
Of course, Katie meeting the men was the main event, but it wasn't all we got to see during the premiere. We got to know more about Katie's backstory, family life, and what she's hoping to get out of this journey. This means that there were some casual looks on display. We saw Katie wearing an army green jacket with black buttons, which looks like it's a piece from Derek Lam.
Yes, it's a little confusing to a parka in the summer, but don't forget that Katie's season started filming in March 2021 and she lives in Seattle. The long red park appeared to be from Canada Goose.
Aside from those great jackets, Katie rocked a brown and white flannel shirt. Truth be told, it's not clear what brand it's from, but there are plenty of brown flannels on the internet.
We were able to find some of the clothes she wore, but we also did our best to find some alternative options at different price points.
Derek Lam Gwen Field Jacket
This olive jacket from Derek Lam has hidden black buttons. And, just in case you were wondering, yes those are real pockets and they're not just decorative.
Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cropped Bull Denim Jacket
If that $395 price tag isn't cutting it for you, but you love that olive color, check out this denim one from Los Angeles apparel. You'll look effortlessly cool in this versatile piece.
LL Bean Women's Classic Utility Jacket
If you want a green jacket that's the perfect size, LL Bean has this one in sizes catering to petite, regular, and plus measurements.
Pepochic Womens Military Jacket Zip Up Snap Buttons Lightweight Utility Anorak Field Safari Coat Outwear
If you want to achieve the look at a fraction of the price, we found a great jacket on Amazon.
Canada Goose Trillium Down Parka in Red
Canada Goose jackets are always a reliable investment, especially for people who spend a lot of time outdoors.
Superdry Premium Down Rescue Jacket
If that price tag isn't for you, this red coat is a great alternative.
Amazon Essentials Women's Water Resistant Long Sleeve Longer Length Parka with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Or you can head over to Amazon to nab this water-resistant parka, which also has a removable fur hood.
Missguided brown brushed plaid shacket
We love this flannel from Missguided, which is available in petite and plus sizes.
Lecoumer Women Long Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirts Casual Button Down Shirt Jacket Cardigan
We also found this irresistible plaid shirt at Amazon. And, who doesn't love fast shipping?
After all of those casual outfits, Katie put on the outfit of the night, her first gown of the season. Designer Randi Rahm told Bachelor Nation, "She looks like a desert gem. It was made for her." At this moment, it's unclear if the red dress is available to the public, but don't worry. We found some similar looks.
Bardot Ariel Leaf Embroidered Lace Dress
This Bardot lace dress isn't full-length like the gown we saw, but it does have a similar all-over lace.
Dress The Population Lucy Square-Neck Lace Sheath Dress
This isn't a dead-ringer for the night one gown, but it is definitely a head-turning dress. It has that red lace, but this one has a side slit and an open back.
Showpo Typical Lover Dress
The neckline of this red lace frock is similar to the premiere dress. And, again, it's not a full-length dress, but this knee length makes it perfect for many different occasions.
Free People FP One Adella Maxi Slip
This isn't an evening gown, but it is a maxi dress. It doesn't have that all-over lace, but the lace top and the light, airy skirt make this an easily wearable maxi dress from Free People.
Windsor Morgan Formal Flocked Velvet Dress
You are all set to hand out roses in this flocked velvet dress from Windsor.
Katie wasn't the only one serving up fashion during the premiere episode. Tayshia appeared to wear a one-shouldered frock from Roland Mouret, while Kaitlyn slayed in an Hervé Léger dress. The show's co-hosts proved that a little black dress is just always a good idea. Both ensembles were truly timeless.
Roland Mouret Raven One-Shoulder Ruffled Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
This one-shoulder dress is incredibly chic with its ruffle on the shoulder.
Hervé Léger Icon Bandage Dress
Hervé Léger bandage dresses are nothing short of iconic. And an LBD is something you'll hold onto forever.
Boohoo One Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress
This dress gives off The Bachelorette high-fashion vibes.... for just $16.
Bebe Bandage Midi Dress
Channel your inner TV host with a black bandage dress.
Venus One Shoulder Ruffle Bandage Dress
If you can't decide between the one-shoulder ruffled dress or bandage dress, we suggest this one as a compromise. It has the key elements of both looks, so you won't need to pick just one. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Lulus All This Appeal Black Bodycon Midi Dress
A bodycon dress is always a killer look. Check out this one from Lulus.
Guess Neveah Bandage Dress
This Guess bandage dress is another great alternative for that night one look.
If you're looking for more The Bachelorette-influenced finds, check out these recommendations from Tayshia.