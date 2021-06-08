Go Behind the Scenes of the Jonas Brothers' Breakup in Their New Book Blood

They say blood is thicker than water, but what about when a tsunami is building?
After all, a tsunami is what Joe Jonas likened to what he was feeling and what he walked into when he arrived at a meeting with his famous brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and suddenly learned their hit group was about to take a dive.
It's a moment in the timeline of their 2013 breakup that the siblings have referenced publicly before, but thanks to their upcoming joint memoir, Blood, each brother is getting all the blank pages they need to share their side of the story. "Alternating between the perspectives of each brother," a press release states, "BLOOD is an epic narrative of the Jonas journey as each of them remembers it."
In an excerpt from the upcoming book, exclusively shared with E! News, fans get to read Joe's inner monologue as Nick revealed to his siblings that his heart was "no longer in this." Read on below!
Blood will be out on Nov. 9 and is available for pre-order now.
When people picture tsunamis, they usually think of it as this majestic, perfectly formed wave that ends in tragedy and destruction. It's brilliantly blue and crests above the horizon as it approaches landfall. It's almost a work of art.
That's not really what a tsunami looks like. It's ugly. It's not really even a wave. The ocean simply doesn't stop when it hits land. It builds up at the shore, and, when there's too much displacement, the water breaks free and the ocean spills forth, collecting filth and destroying everything in its path.
I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch, said, "What's going on," and put my feet up. I didn't see the tsunami coming.
And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke.
I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: "My heart is no longer in this."
It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious. . . . and permanent.
The pressure kept building inside me, until Kevin set it loose. Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. "We can figure this out," he was saying. "We'll just say, 'This is it. We're breaking up. And we're going to do this farewell tour.'"
How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it. This was not okay. I opened my mouth to speak, and the words burst out.
From BLOOD by Jonas Brothers Copyright © 2021 by Jonas Brothers Enterprises, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of William Morrow/HarperCollins Publishers.