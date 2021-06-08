Khloe Kardashian Sounds Off on Criticism for Plastic Water Bottle Comments

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Look Back Over 20 Seasons on "KUWTK"

Khloe Kardashian is making waves with her recent remarks about water bottles.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended up in a bit of hot water after she posted footage to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 7 of herself promoting her Fidus one-gallon reusable bottle that includes motivational messages on the side.

In the posts, Khloe criticized people she had seen on social media who had apparently been pouring water from single-use plastic water bottles into the Fidus bottle. She said this "irks" her and "defeats the purpose" of helping the environment, and she instead encouraged people to instead buy "water filtration adaptors" to hook up to their sinks.

Later in the day, she took to Twitter to defend herself after she was called out by some media outlets and comments from individuals for apparent mixed messaging. After all, Khloe and her family members are known for throwing lavish events that involve single-use items such as balloons, not to mention the stars are famous for loving elaborate flower displays.