CMT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight belongs to the 2021 CMT Music Awards!

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown have joined forces to co-host this year's ceremony, which kicks off from Nashville, Tenn. at 8 p.m. EST and airs across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

The CMT Awards, described as the genre's "only entirely fan-voted show," will feature live performances from a star-studded lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley and many more. Music lovers will also see a handful of crossover acts, with Mickey Guyton performing alongside icon Gladys Knight, Ballerini teaming up with LANY lead singer Paul Jason Klein, and Underwood sharing the stage with NEEDTOBREATHE.

As for this evening's nominees, country music queens Maren Morris and Lambert are in the lead with four each.

Follow along with E! News as we bring you real-time updates on the winners at the 2021 CMT Awards.