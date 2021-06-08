Why Laverne Cox Wants Accomplices Over Allies in the Fight for Trans Rights

Watch : Laverne Cox to Host E!'s Red Carpet Award Show Coverage

Laverne Cox is officially a superhero.

Not that the actress, host of The Laverne Cox Show podcast and new face of E!'s red carpet coverage hasn't figuratively been saving the day since her arrival on the scene in Orange Is the New Black. But now, thanks to a new campaign with SodaStream, she's a literal caped crusader too.

Cox teamed up with the the at-home soda-maker brand for their Pride campaign, featuring limited edition rainbow machines, after she was made an offer she couldn't refuse.

"When SodaStream reached out saying that they wanted to collaborate and make me an animated superhero, I was like, 'I'm intrigued,'" she told E! News. "It's about celebrating Pride, it's about telling our own stories."

In the spot, a rainbow-caped Cox flies about the country as she helps usher in a new era of trans acceptance. "For me, whenever I see the commercial, I think about how we can become superheroes in our own lives," she said. "There's something kind of depressing, but also kind of uplifting, about saving ourselves. That we have to be the ones to save ourselves, that we can be the ones that we're looking for in the world. And I just love that message. I love that."