Untangling the Sticky Drama Between TikTok Beekeepers

The beekeeping community is abuzz with drama.

Though TikTok has been dominated by the likes of Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, there are those whose For You page is full of videos from BeeTok. Some of the short clips include footage of people harvesting honey, while others reveal how beekeepers remove hives from homes and other places occupied by humans.

Erika Thompson, who owns the business Texas Bee Works, is one content creator who has thrived thanks to the TikTok algorithm, garnering more than 6 million followers since launching her account last summer. The videos of Thompson scooping bees into boxes and saving the queen bee in her jeans and denim button-up shirts get millions of views, and have led to collaborations with stars like Jason Derulo.

She's so successful, in fact, The Washington Post profiled her in March. She told the newspaper, "It's something I've been into my entire life."