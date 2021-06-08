Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Disick Back When They Were Both Single

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Tired of Family Siding With Ex Scott Disick

Consistency is key.

In this clip from Thursday's series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian gets honest with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about her relationship with Scott Disick. Specifically, Kourtney is frustrated with her loved ones encouraging her to reunite with the Talentless boss.

While the Poosh founder couldn't be prouder of Scott, she reveals there's a reason why they're not back together. "I just feel like I'm really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don't know all of the details," she explains to the KUWTK camera. "When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him."

Even though Kourtney praises Scott for making "so many major life improvements," the latter's alleged lack of consistency appears to concern the oldest Kardashian. Looking for clarity, Kim asks Kourtney point blank if the mother of three plans to ever say, "It's never gonna happen."