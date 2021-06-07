Sophie Turner's Red Hair Returns in Fiery New Selfie

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Sophie Turner has a new 'do—and we can't help but think Sansa Stark would approve.

The 25-year-old actress said goodbye to her bright blonde locks and hello to fiery red tresses, posting a picture of her fresh strands to Instagram Stories on June 6.

As fans will recall, Turner sported a similar style while playing the Queen of the North on Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019, and Jean Grey in the 2019 movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

This isn't the only change Turner has recently made to her hair. Just last week, the Emmy-nominated star debuted bangs on Instagram. In fact, Turner has suggested she enjoys playing with different hair colors and cuts.

"I feel like I would do anything, I really do," she told Allure in 2018 when asked if there was anything that was off-limits. "I'm very experimental, and having been a redhead for so long and not being allowed to do anything to my hair, now I'm like, 'I just want to do everything!'"

And she may have a few more looks she wants to try. "I'd be kind of down to dye it a crazy color like blue, or gray, or gunmetal," she noted to the magazine. "I definitely want to cut my hair shorter and just dye it a crazy color at one point. Like this sparkly pillow, this would be a cool hair color, all sparkling. How do I get glitter hair?"