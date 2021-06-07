The BacheloretteKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Sophie Turner's Red Hair Returns in Fiery New Selfie

Sophie Turner is rocking red hair again. Scroll on to see a photo of the Game of Thrones star's recent hair transformation.

Sophie Turner has a new 'do—and we can't help but think Sansa Stark would approve. 

The 25-year-old actress said goodbye to her bright blonde locks and hello to fiery red tresses, posting a picture of her fresh strands to Instagram Stories on June 6. 

As fans will recall, Turner sported a similar style while playing the Queen of the North on Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019, and Jean Grey in the 2019 movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix

This isn't the only change Turner has recently made to her hair. Just last week, the Emmy-nominated star debuted bangs on Instagram. In fact, Turner has suggested she enjoys playing with different hair colors and cuts. 

"I feel like I would do anything, I really do," she told Allure in 2018 when asked if there was anything that was off-limits. "I'm very experimental, and having been a redhead for so long and not being allowed to do anything to my hair, now I'm like, 'I just want to do everything!'" 

And she may have a few more looks she wants to try. "I'd be kind of down to dye it a crazy color like blue, or gray, or gunmetal," she noted to the magazine. "I definitely want to cut my hair shorter and just dye it a crazy color at one point. Like this sparkly pillow, this would be a cool hair color, all sparkling. How do I get glitter hair?" 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

To see more celebrity hair transformations, scroll on.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Courtesy of Versace
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

