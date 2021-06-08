How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL

We independently selected this event because we love it, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If watching G.O.A.T. and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer wasn't exciting enough, she's coming to a city near you this fall!

Starting in September, the decorated gymnast will embark on a 35-city tour with an all-star team of female gymnastic champions like Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd and many more. The Gold Over America Tour promises to be a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that spreads the importance of empowerment, togetherness, and "letting the gold inside each of us shine."