How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL

If watching G.O.A.T. and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer wasn't exciting enough, she's coming to a city near you this fall!
Starting in September, the decorated gymnast will embark on a 35-city tour with an all-star team of female gymnastic champions like Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd and many more. The Gold Over America Tour promises to be a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that spreads the importance of empowerment, togetherness, and "letting the gold inside each of us shine."
If you're bummed you can't attend the Olympics in person this year, the Gold Over America Tour is the next best thing. Not only will you get to witness world-class athleticism, but it makes for a fun night out with the whole family!
Tickets are now available for pre-sale but don't wait to get your tickets because this tour might sell out after Simone takes the Olympic stage this summer. To save you time, we've rounded up ticket buying options below.
Gold Over America Tour Starring Simone Biles
G.O.A.T. Simone Biles will headline the show, which runs approximately 110 minutes long, including intermission. The celebration of powerful female athletes will also feature a soundtrack from today's biggest hitmakers and inspiring performances by some of the biggest names in gymnastics. What more could you ask for?
