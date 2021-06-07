Jeffree Star Reveals His Biggest Regret About Involvement in "Childish" YouTube Scandals

Watch : Jeffree Star's Dating History: Nathan, Andre Marhold & More

Jeffree Star is the first to admit he's acted "childish and stupid" throughout his career as one of YouTube's most successful—and notorious—creators.

The 35-year-old beauty vlogger's controversial past is well-documented and, when retracing his time in the internet's spotlight, unavoidable. Jeffree's found himself at the center of feuds involving other YouTubers, some of whom no longer post on the platform, including James Charles, Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson. Additionally, the cosmetics mogul has had to confront his past use of racial slurs, as well as a history of controversial behavior he's hoping to distance himself from—this time for good.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jeffree claims, "That's just really not me anymore."

"I think that's kind of hard for people to understand because I was in a lot of drama and a lot of it wasn't my doing," Jeffree reflects. "A lot of it was me entertaining things that I shouldn't have, and acting childish and stupid and letting emotions get the best of me."

After some "self-reflection," Jeffree says his online persona used to play into the "Regina George character," referencing Rachel McAdams' Mean Girls character.