Inside Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll's Latest Reunion

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

Who doesn't love a reunion?

Kristin Cavallari left Nashville, Tennessee this past weekend for a quick getaway to Charleston, South Carolina, where she hung out with a few familiar faces.

On June 6, the Very Cavallari star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself posing in front of Leon's Oyster Shop with pal Steph Biegel and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, captioning the snapshot, "Charmed I'm sure."

For their "Sunday Funday," the group grabbed a bite to eat and then headed to Craig's store Sewing Down South. The friends also hit the town Saturday night, stopping by Leva Bonaparte's Republic Garden & Lounge.

And while Kristin and Austen have sparked romance rumors before, the Uncommon James founder once again set the record straight by captioning a photo of the duo with the word "besties."

Kristin and Austen sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted hanging out in Charleston last December. However, they later shut down the speculation.

"No one hooked up with anyone," she said on Craig and Austen's podcast Pillows and Beer. "Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time."