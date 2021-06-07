Shailene Woodley Shares Surprising New Detail About Aaron Rodgers Romance

Watch : Why Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Are "Soul Mates"

Lockdown love stories are full of surprises.

Out of all the famous relationships to come out of the pandemic, pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

Back in February, E! News first learned the pair had taken on a long distance relationship. And just a few weeks later, Shailene confirmed on The Tonight Show that she was engaged to the NFL quarterback.

While so much about their romance remains a private affair, the actress shared new details about their love story during an interview with Shape.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone—because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends—taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explained to the publication. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."