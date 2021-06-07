Shailene Woodley Shares Surprising New Detail About Aaron Rodgers Romance

Lockdown love stories are full of surprises.
Out of all the famous relationships to come out of the pandemic, pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.
Back in February, E! News first learned the pair had taken on a long distance relationship. And just a few weeks later, Shailene confirmed on The Tonight Show that she was engaged to the NFL quarterback.
While so much about their romance remains a private affair, the actress shared new details about their love story during an interview with Shape.
"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone—because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends—taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explained to the publication. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."
According to Shailene, the quarantine romance wasn't something she could predict when she first found herself following stay-at-home orders.
"I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she recalled. "It forced me to be still and quiet."
Seven months later, the pair was hunkered down together in Montreal as Shailene worked on a new movie and Aaron binge-watched Jeopardy! to prepare for a two-week stint as host.
While the pandemic helped slow down their often busy schedules, the Big Little Lies star believes things with Aaron were meant to be. As she explained to Shape, "I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together."
So, what's next for these two love birds? According to a recent Instagram Live, Aaron is already interested in starting a family with Shailene, 29, and becoming a dad.
"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," the 37-year-old shared. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."