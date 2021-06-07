Jana Kramer Reveals What Was Missing From Her Pregnancies With Mike Caussin

Are there more babies in Jana Kramer's future? That's a question she's still contemplating.
Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, her former husband of nearly six years, the One Tree Hill alum weighed in on whether she wants more kids during a chat with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner Gleb Savchenko on her Whine Down podcast.
"I never thought," she said, "I would have to have that conversation again." As for the actual answer, Kramer couldn't commit to one right now. "I don't know," she repeated. "I'm old. I've had miscarriages."
The 37-year-old mom of two noted "maybe if I met the one." Reflecting on her pregnancies with Caussin, she did share the "one thing I would love to experience" should she have more children.
"Whenever I found out I was pregnant, there was always something happening in my relationship," she said. "It would be nice to experience it in a healthy and happy way and celebrate it."
While Kramer clarified she was happy, there was a consistent caveat. "There was always something behind the scenes that I didn't know about or I had just found out about," she said cryptically, "so it would be nice to not have any of that energy and just be like, 'We're pregnant!'"
In 2016, she and Caussin welcomed their first child together, 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae. Two years later, she revealed they had a "rainbow baby" on the way after suffering multiple pregnancy losses.
As she said on her podcast at the time, "It's been a tough journey." Caussin weighed in, adding, "We have a greater appreciation for the miracle of having a baby because of what we've been through, what you've been through with miscarriages and I think anyone that's been through that definitely can relate."
Their son Jace Joseph was born in November 2018. On Mother's Day in May, just weeks after filing for divorce, Kramer paid tribute to the "loves of my life."
"The last month I kept saying 'why'. Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies," she wrote on Instagram. "Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapters of my life."