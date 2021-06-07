Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hateful Plastic Surgery Comment: "You Are Attacking a Woman Unprovoked"

Khloe Kardashian is so over the negativity on social media.
After reading a hateful comment about herself on Twitter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a message to her fans about kindness. The comment, which criticized Khloe's Nurtec ODT campaign, read, "Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"
Seeing this, Khloe, who has shut down cosmetic rumors in the past, couldn't help but respond. "sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence," she tweeted on June 7. "I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."
True Thompson's mom went on to set the record straight on her health and her struggle with migraines. "I've been suffering since the 6 grade," she wrote. "This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me. I've tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of peps [sic]. So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others."
And when a fan asked how to deal with negativity, Khloe offered some sage advice. "Mute/block anyone and everyone that you need to in order for you to be mentally strong," she tweeted. "U R listening to people that would never say half of the things they say on the Internet to your face. And if it gets too heavy, take a social break. You R incredible and absolutely beautiful."
The Good American businesswoman, who will celebrate her 37th birthday on June 27, signed off of Twitter with a message to her 29.3 million followers. "Happy Monday angels! I hope you guys have a fantastic day filled with blessings!" she wrote. "Block out the negativity. Block out the people that are cruel. Remember they are fighting their own issues. Respond with kindness."
